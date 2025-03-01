'A bit surreal' - Søren Wærenskjold celebrates unexpected Omloop triumph after last-minute addition to line-up

Uno-X Mobility racer outsprints reduced lead peloton after headwind kept race together

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Soren Waerenskjold of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at podium as race winner during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Mens Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) celebrates his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Classics go, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is notorious for producing surprise winners, but given Søren Wærenskjold was only a last-minute addition to his team's line-up for this year's race, his victory could hardly have been more unexpected, even by himself - or more important.

The 24-year-old winner clinched the biggest triumph in his team's history to date with a well-calculated dash for the line against Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and the most prolifically successful WorldTour race of 2024, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

