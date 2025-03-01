A closer look at the winning bike from the men's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Søren Wærenskjold's Ridley Noah Fast 3.0

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to a surprise win in the mens race at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad today. After some aggressive racing, some splits and even a brave solo attack from Stefan Kuüng that was only reeled in within the last three kilometres, it was the Norweigan fast man who emerged victorious, beating Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who rounded out the podium.

The Norweigan rode to victory aboard the Ridley Noah Fast 3.0, the longstanding aero bike from the Belgian brand, which was recently overhauled and launched at the start of the year. We managed to take a look at the winning bike post-race.

The Noah Fast is a pure aero bike and has some of the deepest and most aggressive looking tube profiles in the peloton. The bike is fitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and DT Swiss wheels.

There are some interesting details to look at, such as the waxed chain, aero 55-tooth chainring and notably, a two-piece bar and stem and tall spacer stack height. Something we saw a lot of at the start of the race on various riders' bikes.

The Noah Fast has a new proprietary handlebar to go with the deep, dropped headtube, but it seems not all of the team riders are fitted up with it yet.

Wærenskjold won using a two-piece Deda Powerbox stem and Superzero bar that even had some exposed carbles underneath and used a regular K-Force computer mount. Surely a win for the argument that aero is important, but it's still bike riders that win races.

Check out our Omloop Het Nieuwsblad premium tech gallery.

The Noah Fast is Ridley's all out aero bike, the pure aero bike is on it's way back. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

No slammed stems here, there are plenty of spacers under the winner's stem and even some exposed cabling (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Deda Superzero RS carbon handlebars and a K-Edge computer mount (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This is a less common sight in WorldTour peloton's these days (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Noah Fast head tube is something else. Note the aero fork crown transition into the head tube, Ridley calls this the speed diffuser (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The red UCI security check tag had been fitted post race (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Noah Fast downtube is also deep and agressive (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Wærenskjold had a Continental Aero 111 tyre fitted up front, spot the sealant check sticker on the rim (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

FSA chainset and aero chainring mated to a Power2Max power meter (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

A 55 tooth chainring was used to take the win today (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)