A closer look at the winning bike from the men's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Søren Wærenskjold's Ridley Noah Fast 3.0

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to a surprise win in the mens race at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad today. After some aggressive racing, some splits and even a brave solo attack from Stefan Kuüng that was only reeled in within the last three kilometres, it was the Norweigan fast man who emerged victorious, beating Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who rounded out the podium. 

The Norweigan rode to victory aboard the Ridley Noah Fast 3.0, the longstanding aero bike from the Belgian brand, which was recently overhauled and launched at the start of the year. We managed to take a look at the winning bike post-race. 

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

