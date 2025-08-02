'You've just got to embrace the chaos, you know?' – The Tour de France Femmes, as told by its first-timers

published

The class of 2025 Tour debutants discuss their experience at a race which is 'on another level to other races'

AMBERT, FRANCE - JULY 31: Brodie Chapman of Australia and UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 6 /a 123.7km stage from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert #UCIWWT / on July 31, 2025 in Ambert, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Australian racer Brodie Chapman has raced in the breakaway several times during her debut Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France Femmes stands alone in the cycling calendar – it's simultaneously the biggest, the most-watched, and the most-written about race in the world.

Even at just four editions old, the Grand Tour is already the highlight of the cycling calendar, swiftly acquiring a reputation similar to that of its older brother. And each year, dozens of riders face up to it for the first time, rolling off the start line at the Grand Départ and into nine days of chaos and excitement that is Le Tour.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

