You can now buy a personalised video from your favourite pro cyclist
By Josh Ross
Lachlan Morton, Oliver Naesen and Philippe Gilbert to name just a few. If you're unsure what to get the cyclist in your life, we've got just the thing
If you've scanned all the usual suspects and you aren't having much luck finding the right gift for the cyclist in your life this Christmas, we're about to rock your world.
Cameo is a service that connects you with celebrities who are willing to put together a custom video for you. In the context of cycling, that means a collection of current and former pro cyclists who span the gamut from wacky to charity.
We've all got that friend that just buys themselves what they want and is impossible to pick a gift for. If you've already poured over the 2021 Black Friday bike deals and you feel like you are coming up short, Cameo might be the ticket. There are categories for whatever you think might work but if you want to stick with the cycling theme then you'll find a page of solid options.
Without playing favourites, there are a few names that stand out. It doesn't seem like Lachlan Morton actually expects anyone to send him the money, given the comical profile and $1000 fee, but if you've spent much time following his exploits on the Rapha YouTube channel checking out his listing might elicit a chuckle.
Philippe Gilbert and Simon Geschke are current WorldTour professionals and look to be taking things a little more seriously, charging $50 and $25 respectively.
If you want to have some fun but also make sure your money goes to a good cause then Phil Gaimon is worth checking out. He is no doubt great on camera and also donates money generated through the site to the No Kid Hungry charity. Speaking of Phil, you might remember World Champion Kate Courtney was once on the channel talking about cookies and you'll find her among the options as well. Her proceeds go towards The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).
Phil Gaimon on Cameo
Personal $100 | Business $100
Phil has made a name for himself through YouTube while participating in "the worst retirement ever." It's all with a wink, a nod, and a laugh until you get the charity work he does for No Kid Hungry. You might get a laugh when you purchase a video through Cameo but if you ask Phil to do it, you can know it's going to a good place.
Kate Courtney on Cameo
Personal $40 | Business $245
Kate Courtney is a world champion mountain bike racer, RedBull athlete and clearly a fan of cookies. Less clear from the picture but her profile claims she's also a fan of tacos, snacks and sparkles. Courtney is another cyclist using the platform for charity. All proceeds go to The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).
Simon Geschke on Cameo
Personal $25 | Business $175
Simon Geschke is a current WorldTour pro riding with Team Cofidis. He's also a Tour de France stage winner and he's generally got a solid history of doing good work in the professional peloton. It doesn't hurt that his prices are incredibly reasonable.
Philippe Gilbert on Cameo
Personal $50 | Business $350
Phillippe Gilbert is also a current WorldTour Pro and is riding for UCI WorldTeam Lotto–Soudal. He's also a classics specialist who's won four of cycling's monuments as well as the World Championships road race. His name is certainly one that'll stay in the history books for a long time. He also gives the option of recording in French if that sounds intriguing.
Lachlan Morton on Cameo
Personal $1,000 | Business $7,000
It seems unlikely that Lachlan seriously expects a lot of takers for his $1,000 offer. Still, it's worth checking out his listing because it seems to perfectly fit the personality that has made him a name in the sport. He has found a way to do things differently while continuing to bring value to his team. He's an outlier on Cameo but that's who he's been as a professional as well.
