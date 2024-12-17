'Mark wanted to be part of the decision-making structure but that wasn't possible yet' - XDS Astana pivots from Project 35 to the relegation battle

Team's new sponsor will see them move focus from winning at the Tour de France with Mark Cavendish to fighting WorldTour relegation in 2025, Alexander Vinokourov tells Cyclingnews

Some XDS Astana riders and team manager Alexander Vinokourov travelled to China for the team's presentation (Image credit: XDS Astana)

The XDS Astana team will pivot dramatically for 2025 after Chinese bike manufacturer XDS became a major investor, boosting the team's ambitions and budget. 

Mark Cavendish's historic but singular stage victory at the Tour de France is part of the team's past, with the arrival of a Chinese title sponsor and WorldTour survival the first step towards super team status.   

