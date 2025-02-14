Wout van Aert - 'A gravel race always makes my heart beat faster'

Wout van Aert on the start line of the Clasica Jaen in 2024

Wout van Aert will start his road season next week at the Clásica Jaén, taking a similar path to the Classics as he did in 2024.

The Spanish one-day race is relatively new on the calendar but has already brought in a field of WorldTour teams stacked with top riders. Tadej Pogačar won the Clásica Jaén in 2023.

Inspired by Strade Bianche, the race has ten gravel sectors and a steep climb to the finish in Úbeda.

"We thought it would be a good idea to include the Clásica Jaén and the Volta ao Algarve in my program again," Van Aert said in a post on his team's website.

"I think they are two beautiful, varied races where I can immediately test myself. A gravel race always makes my heart beat a little faster.

"Last year was my first time riding these races. It turned out to be the perfect preparation for the Flemish opening weekend. I finished third in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne."

In 2024, Van Aert punctured late in the race and finished 45th in the Clásica Jaén behind solo winner Oier Lazkano (Movistar) - the last of the finishers.

However, he had better luck in the Volta ao Algarve where he won a stage and finished seventh overall.

This year, Van Aert will be joined by Jonas Vingegaard in the Volta ao Algarve line-up, with the last of five stages a 19.6km time trial ending on the Alto do Malhão.

"The Volta ao Algarve has a bit of everything," Van Aert said. "There are a few stages where I see opportunities to go for the win, but the main goal is to take another step in my preparation for the big spring classics. Of course, we'll also aim for the overall victory with Jonas. I'm looking forward to racing my first road races of the season."

Visma-Lease a Bike for the Clásica Jaén: Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Loe van Belle, Menno Huising, and Tijmen Graat.