Wout van Aert - 'A gravel race always makes my heart beat faster'

Belgian starts season in Clásica Jaén before racing Volta ao Algarve with Jonas Vingegaard

UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 12 LR Sepp Kuss of The United States Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates prior to the 3rd Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2024 a 1583km one day race from Baeza to Ubeda on February 12 2024 in Baeza Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Wout van Aert on the start line of the Clasica Jaen in 2024

Wout van Aert will start his road season next week at the Clásica Jaén, taking a similar path to the Classics as he did in 2024.

The Spanish one-day race is relatively new on the calendar but has already brought in a field of WorldTour teams stacked with top riders. Tadej Pogačar won the Clásica Jaén in 2023.

