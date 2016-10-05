Worrack will lead Canyon-SRAM in Worlds team time trial

Image 1 of 6 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 6 The exhuasted trio Alena Amialiusik, Trixi Worrack and Lisa Brennauer attempt to celebrate victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 6 Lisa Brennauer wins stage 5 at Boels Rental Ladies Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 6 Elena Cecchini (CANYON//SRAM Racing) makes her way to the sign in stage at the 116 km Stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 6 Mieke Kroeger (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Canyon-SRAM today released the six-rider roster that will contest the UCI Road World Championships time trial on Sunday, with Trixi Worrack leading the charge for the German-registered team.

Worrak will be joined in Doha, Qatar, by Alena Amialiusik, Hannah Barnes, Lisa Brennauer, Elena Cecchini and Mieke Kröger. The roster includes four of the riders who won the rainbow jerseys last year with Velocio-SRAM, the team from which Canyon-SRAM arose. Barnes and Cecchini will replace Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans) and Barbara Guarischi.

Worrack, who underwent surgery to remove a kidney after crashing a Trofep Alfredo Binda in March, is the only rider in the peloton to have participated in all four winning team time trial squads since the discipline was reintroduced in 2012. Following her return to racing in June after the surgery, Worrack won the German time trial title. She also took the overall victory at the Tour of Qatar in February.

"It's above everything," Worrack said of extending her season into October for the World Championships. "For me it's one of the nicest, yet one of the hardest disciplines in our sport. It is so much about technique, about focus, about pain and suffering. You are thinking about your teammates in every moment of the race."

Team director Ronny Lauke said Worrack's presence on the team time trial squad is crucial to Canyon-SRAM's success.

"There is no other rider in the women's peloton that can bring the experience, skills and knowledge to the team time trial like Trixi does," Lauke said. "She has a feeling for this discipline that is irreplaceable, and her presence lifts the level of all her teammates."

Worrack acknowledged that the team is going into the race with plenty of experience, benefiting from the presence of four riders from the 2015 championship squad, and especially with Brennauer, who has been part of three of the past four title winners.

"Sometimes she reminds me of something or has an idea, and other times it is the other way around.," Worrack said of Brannauer. "The team time trial is very different to the individual time trial. There you suffer alone. Here you need to think for five other riders at every moment, in the wind, on each section of the course, in every corner.

"For Hannah [Barnes] and Elena [Cecchini], I haven't said too much to them yet about what Sunday is going to be like," Worrack said. "They know, like all of us, that we have to give everything we have and it will be painful until we cross the finish line."

Canyon-SRAM roster for UCI Road World Championships team time trial: Alena Amialiusik, Hannah Barnes, Lisa Brennauer, Elena Cecchini, Mieke Kröger, Trixi Worrack