WorldTour teams left empty handed so far at Tour of Utah
US domestic teams have claimed all five stage wins heading into big mountains
The WorldTour teams competing this week at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah have had a tough go of it so far, with US domestic teams claiming all five stage wins and leaving the division-one squads empty handed with only two stages to go.
