WorldTour teams left empty handed so far at Tour of Utah

Image 1 of 5 Frank Schleck (Trek) at the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Former teammates Frank Schleck and Chris Horner share a laugh at the Tour of Utah press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Frank Schleck (Trek) rolls to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Optum Pro Cycling's Michael Woods wins stage 5 at the 2015 Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Utah native Tanner Putt answers questions at the press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The WorldTour teams competing this week at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah have had a tough go of it so far, with US domestic teams claiming all five stage wins and leaving the division-one squads empty handed with only two stages to go.



