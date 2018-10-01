World Championships wrap: Van der Breggen, Valverde and more - Podcast

Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

The 2018 UCI Road World Championships concluded in Innsbruck on Sunday evening with Alejandro Valverde (Spain) taking victory in the men’s road race after 15 years of trying. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) also ended her long wait for the rainbow jersey with a dominant performance in the women’s road race.

In this edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, Sadhbh O’Shea, Stephen Farrand and Procycling’s Sam Dansie take a look back at the two showpiece events. We discuss how the favourites fared in each competition, analyse the Dutch team tactics in the women’s event and Spain’s in the men’s, plus we ask whether the Höll climb was a good addition.

We hear from both winners, Van der Breggen and Valverde, as well as a whole host of other contenders, including Amanda Spratt, Julian Alaphilippe, Romain Bardet, Michael Woods, Julian Alaphilippe and Gianni Moscon.

Prendas Ciclismo have some unique and fantastic new lines. With new retro jerseys like the iconic Peugeot BP, La Vie Claire and Mapei, there's also a brand new capsule collection celebrating old races like the Baracchi Trophy and Bordeaux Paris. To enjoy great quality clothing without a premium price tag, visit Prendas Ciclismo online at prendas.co.uk.