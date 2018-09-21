To Hell and back: A World Championships preview - Podcast

The world championships peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck are just around the corner with the team time trial due to bring up the curtain on the event this Sunday. There will be eight days of action in the Austrian city, which will feature some of the toughest World Championship courses in recent memory.

In this week's edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, the team of Sadhbh O'Shea, Patrick Fletcher and Procycling editor Ed Pickering take a look at what's to come in Innsbruck. We talk about the demise of the team time trial, the dominance of the Dutch and we analyse the tough road race courses, including the so-called Hell Climb. Finally, the team lay their cards on the table and make their predictions for the road races. How many will they get right?

We also hear from former-journalist-turned-press-officer Philippe Maertens about his memories of the 1999 World Championships in Verona.

