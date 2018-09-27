World Championships: Dennis knocks Dumoulin off time trial throne - Podcast

The 2018 UCI Road World championships time trial podium: Tom Dumoulin, Rohan Dennis and Victor Campenaerts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia’s Rohan Dennis won his first-ever world title in the elite men’s individual time trial on Wednesday at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. A feat that he claimed has been four years in the making.

In this edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, Kirsten Frattini, Stephen Farrand and Sadhbh O’Shea break down the 52.5km course and discuss the outcome of the race.

We hear from the new world champion, Dennis, on his career-defining victory, and medallists Tom Dumoulin and Victor Campenaerts.

We also hear from multiple-time former world champion Tony Martin, about his recovery from a broken back sustained at this year’s Tour de France.

With the elite men’s road race just around the corner, we spoke with Michal Kwiatkowski about his fourth-place performance in the time trial and aspirations to win another world title in the road race on Sunday.

