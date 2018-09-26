Worlds: Dutch women dominate, Dumoulin and Dennis talk time trials - Podcast
Hear from Van Vleuten, Van der Breggen and Evenepoel, the Belgian wunderkind
The individual time trials have started at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships, with the junior women's and under-23 men's events having taken place on Monday, followed by the junior men's and elite women's races on Tuesday.
In this edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, Kirsten Frattini and Stephen Farrand discuss the successes and disappointments, the favourites and the winners of the individual time trials so far.
It's been a great start for the Dutch women, in particular, with Rozemarijn Ammerlaan winning the first rainbow jersey of the week in the junior event and Annemiek van Vleuten smashing the elite women's race to win her second world title. It was a Dutch podium sweep in the elite women's race, with Anna van der Breggen taking the silver and Ellen van Dijk the bronze.
On the men's side, we saw Denmark's Mikkel Bjerg win the under-23 title and Belgium's Remco Evenepoel win the junior race.
In the podcast, we hear from Van Vleuten about her victory and Van der Breggen about her loss, as they both look ahead to the road race on Saturday.
We also hear from Tom Dumoulin and Rohan Dennis, the two big favourites for the upcoming elite men's individual time trial on Wednesday.
