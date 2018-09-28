Worlds: Who will replace Peter Sagan as the next world champion? - Podcast

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

The road races have begun at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, and the marquee events are set to take place with the elite women on Saturday and the elite men on Sunday.

In this edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, Kirsten Frattini, Sadhbh O’Shea and Stephen Farrand preview the upcoming elite races and the favourites to win.

We first review the performances of the junior women’s race, won by Austria’s Laura Stigger, and the junior men’s race, won by Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel.

We preview the courses for the elite races and then hear from Peter Sagan, three-time and defending champion in the men’s race, along with other favourites to take the jersey, including Julian Alaphilippe and Romain Bardet (France), and Simon and Adam Yates (Great Britain).

We also hear from individual time trial winner Annemiek Van Vleuten, who is also a favourite for the road race title, and her compatriot Anna van der Breggen, along with outside contender Amanda Spratt (Australia).

