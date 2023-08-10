World Championships Women's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist

The UCI Road World Championships continues on Thursday with more time trial action as the junior women and elite women take on the challenging test against the clock in Stirling.

Thursday afternoon will bring 86 riders together on the 36.2km course with riders from the traditional powerhouses Italy, France and the Netherlands competing against those from Laos, Ethiopia, the British Virgin Islands, and Burkina Faso.

The individual time trials take place on a different route than the road races and Tuesday's mixed relay team time trial, instead starting and ending in Stirling to the northeast of Glasgow.

The elite women's field will head out west on a power-friendly opening run before turning back towards Stirling via tougher terrains and small hills ahead of the grand finale – a cobbled climb above the town to Stirling Castle.

Afghanistan's Arefa Amini kicks off the time trial at 13:55:45 local time (08:55:45 EST), while Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (14:13:15) and potential winner Chloe Dygert of the USA (14:18:15) among the most notable early runners.

Home hopes are represented by Anna Henderson (15:09:30) and Elizabeth Holden (15:25:45), meanwhile.

Many of the biggest names are packed in towards the end of the running order. Dutchwoman Demi Vollering heads out at 15:23:15 (10:23:15 EST), with Austria's Olympic road champion Anna Kiesenhofer starting at 15:27:00.

Mixed relay team time trial champion and another potential rainbow jersey winner, Switzerland's Marlen Reusser, starts at 15:39:30 as the third-last woman to set off. Australia's Grace Brown and Dutchwoman Riejanne Markus round off the TT at 15:40:45 and 15:42:00 respectively.

