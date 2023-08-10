World Championships Women's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist
86 riders compete for the rainbow jersey, beginning at 13:55 local time
The UCI Road World Championships continues on Thursday with more time trial action as the junior women and elite women take on the challenging test against the clock in Stirling.
Thursday afternoon will bring 86 riders together on the 36.2km course with riders from the traditional powerhouses Italy, France and the Netherlands competing against those from Laos, Ethiopia, the British Virgin Islands, and Burkina Faso.
The individual time trials take place on a different route than the road races and Tuesday's mixed relay team time trial, instead starting and ending in Stirling to the northeast of Glasgow.
The elite women's field will head out west on a power-friendly opening run before turning back towards Stirling via tougher terrains and small hills ahead of the grand finale – a cobbled climb above the town to Stirling Castle.
Afghanistan's Arefa Amini kicks off the time trial at 13:55:45 local time (08:55:45 EST), while Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (14:13:15) and potential winner Chloe Dygert of the USA (14:18:15) among the most notable early runners.
Home hopes are represented by Anna Henderson (15:09:30) and Elizabeth Holden (15:25:45), meanwhile.
Many of the biggest names are packed in towards the end of the running order. Dutchwoman Demi Vollering heads out at 15:23:15 (10:23:15 EST), with Austria's Olympic road champion Anna Kiesenhofer starting at 15:27:00.
Mixed relay team time trial champion and another potential rainbow jersey winner, Switzerland's Marlen Reusser, starts at 15:39:30 as the third-last woman to set off. Australia's Grace Brown and Dutchwoman Riejanne Markus round off the TT at 15:40:45 and 15:42:00 respectively.
Click here for a rundown of our Road World Championships time trial favourites as well as all the information you need about the 2023 Road Worlds.
|Rider
|Nation
|Start Time
|Arefa Amini
|Afghanistan
|13:55:45
|Graca Ayuba
|Nigeria
|13:57:00
|Dunja Ivanova
|North Macedonia
|13:58:15
|Lotta Henttala
|Finland
|13:59:45
|Skye Davidson
|Zimbabwe
|14:00:45
|Tetiana Yashchenko
|Ukraine
|14:02:00
|Siying Lu
|China
|14:03:15
|Kristina Sveinsdottir
|Iceland
|14:04:30
|Eugenia Bujak
|Slovenia
|14:05:45
|Sara Martin
|Spain
|14:07:00
|Kristyna Burlova
|Czechia
|14:08:15
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova
|Kazakhstan
|14:09:30
|Anabel Yapura
|Argentina
|14:10:45
|Qianyu Yang
|Hong Kong
|14:12:00
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
|Denmark
|14:13:15
|Marta Lach
|Poland
|14:14:30
|Olga Zabelinskaya
|Uzbekistan
|14:15:45
|Ella Wyllie
|New Zealand
|14:17:00
|Chloe Dygert
|USA
|14:18:15
|Florenca Nakagwa
|Uganda
|14:19:30
|Awa Bamogo
|Burkina Faso
|14:20:45
|Masomah Ali Zada
|Refugee
|14:22:00
|Fanny Cauchois One
|Laos
|14:23:15
|Julia Mirigu
|Kenya
|14:24:30
|Fariba Hashimi
|Afghanistan
|14:25:45
|Mary Samuel
|Nigeria
|14:27:00
|Selam Amha Gerefiel
|Ethiopia
|14:28:15
|Olympia Maduro Fahie
|British Virgin Islands
|14:29:30
|Caitlin Conyers
|Bermuda
|14:30:45
|Elena Petrova
|North Macedonia
|14:32:00
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Finland
|14:33:15
|Helen Mitchell
|Zimbabwe
|14:34:30
|Antri Christoforo
|Cyprus
|14:35:45
|Teniel Campbell
|Trinidad & Tobago
|14:37:00
|Dana Rozlapa
|Latvia
|14:38:15
|Kelly Murphy
|Ireland
|14:39:30
|Ayustina Delia Priatna
|Indonesia
|14:40:45
|Nina Berton
|Luxembourg
|14:42:00
|Valeriia Kononenko
|Ukraine
|14:43:15
|Abigail Sarabia Ricaldez
|Ghana
|14:44:30
|Yuhang Cui
|China
|14:45:45
|Aurelie Halbwachs
|Mauritius
|14:47:00
|Petra Zsanko
|Hungary
|14:48:15
|Hafdis Sigurdardottir
|Iceland
|14:49:30
|Urska Zigart
|Slovenia
|14:50:45
|Sandra Alonso
|Spain
|14:52:00
|Eliska Kvasnickova
|Czechia
|14:53:15
|Rinata Sultanova
|Kazakhstan
|14:54:30
|Luciana Roland
|Argentina
|14:55:45
|Wing Yee Leung
|Hong Kong
|14:57:00
|Diane Ingabire
|Rwanda
|14:58:15
|Agua Marina Espinola
|Paraguay
|14:59:30
|Emma Norsgaard
|Denmark
|15:00:45
|Nesrine Houili
|Algeria
|15:02:00
|Nora Jencusova
|Slovakia
|15:03:15
|Annibel Prieto Ostia de Godoy
|Panama
|15:04:30
|Rotem Gafinovitz
|Israel
|15:05:45
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka
|Poland
|15:07:00
|Margarita Misyurina
|Uzbekistan
|15:08:15
|Anna Henderson
|Great Britain
|15:09:30
|Christine Schweinberger
|Austria
|15:10:45
|Olivia Baril
|Canada
|15:12:00
|Cedrine Kerbaol
|France
|15:13:15
|Antonia Niedemaier
|Germany
|15:14:30
|Alessia Vigilia
|Italy
|15:15:45
|Julie De Wilde
|Belgium
|15:17:00
|Georgia Williams
|New Zealand
|15:18:15
|Lauren Stephens
|USA
|15:19:30
|Elena Hartmann
|Switzerland
|15:20:45
|Georgina Howe
|Australia
|15:22:00
|Demi Vollering
|Netherlands
|15:23:15
|Zanri Rossouw
|South Africa
|15:24:30
|Elizabeth Holden
|Great Britain
|15:25:45
|Anna Kiesenhofer
|Austria
|15:27:00
|Catalina Soto Campos
|Chile
|15:28:15
|Paula Findlay
|Canada
|15:29:30
|Juliette Labous
|France
|15:30:45
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Italy
|15:32:00
|Mieke Kroger
|Germany
|15:33:15
|Febe Jooris
|Belgium
|15:34:30
|Georgia Perry
|New Zealand
|15:35:45
|Diana Penuela
|Colombia
|15:37:00
|Amber Neben
|USA
|15:38:15
|Marlen Reusser
|Switzerland
|15:39:30
|Grace Brown
|Australia
|15:40:45
|Riejanne Markus
|Netherlands
|15:42:00
