World Championships Women's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist

By Daniel Ostanek
published

86 riders compete for the rainbow jersey, beginning at 13:55 local time

UCI Glasgow Road World Championships 2023 women's elite time trial course maps and profile
UCI Glasgow Road World Championships 2023 women's elite time trial course maps and profile (Image credit: UCI Glasgow Road World Championships 2023)

The UCI Road World Championships continues on Thursday with more time trial action as the junior women and elite women take on the challenging test against the clock in Stirling.

Thursday afternoon will bring 86 riders together on the 36.2km course with riders from the traditional powerhouses Italy, France and the Netherlands competing against those from Laos, Ethiopia, the British Virgin Islands, and Burkina Faso.

The individual time trials take place on a different route than the road races and Tuesday's mixed relay team time trial, instead starting and ending in Stirling to the northeast of Glasgow.

The elite women's field will head out west on a power-friendly opening run before turning back towards Stirling via tougher terrains and small hills ahead of the grand finale – a cobbled climb above the town to Stirling Castle.

Afghanistan's Arefa Amini kicks off the time trial at 13:55:45 local time (08:55:45 EST), while Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (14:13:15) and potential winner Chloe Dygert of the USA (14:18:15) among the most notable early runners.

Home hopes are represented by Anna Henderson (15:09:30) and Elizabeth Holden (15:25:45), meanwhile.

Many of the biggest names are packed in towards the end of the running order. Dutchwoman Demi Vollering heads out at 15:23:15 (10:23:15 EST), with Austria's Olympic road champion Anna Kiesenhofer starting at 15:27:00.

Mixed relay team time trial champion and another potential rainbow jersey winner, Switzerland's Marlen Reusser, starts at 15:39:30 as the third-last woman to set off. Australia's Grace Brown and Dutchwoman Riejanne Markus round off the TT at 15:40:45 and 15:42:00 respectively.

Click here for a rundown of our Road World Championships time trial favourites as well as all the information you need about the 2023 Road Worlds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women Individual Time Trial Start Times
RiderNationStart Time
Arefa AminiAfghanistan13:55:45
Graca AyubaNigeria13:57:00
Dunja IvanovaNorth Macedonia13:58:15
Lotta HenttalaFinland13:59:45
Skye DavidsonZimbabwe14:00:45
Tetiana YashchenkoUkraine14:02:00
Siying LuChina14:03:15
Kristina SveinsdottirIceland14:04:30
Eugenia BujakSlovenia14:05:45
Sara MartinSpain14:07:00
Kristyna BurlovaCzechia14:08:15
Makhabbat UmutzhanovaKazakhstan14:09:30
Anabel YapuraArgentina14:10:45
Qianyu YangHong Kong14:12:00
Cecilie Uttrup LudwigDenmark14:13:15
Marta LachPoland14:14:30
Olga ZabelinskayaUzbekistan14:15:45
Ella WyllieNew Zealand14:17:00
Chloe DygertUSA14:18:15
Florenca NakagwaUganda14:19:30
Awa BamogoBurkina Faso14:20:45
Masomah Ali ZadaRefugee14:22:00
Fanny Cauchois OneLaos14:23:15
Julia MiriguKenya14:24:30
Fariba HashimiAfghanistan14:25:45
Mary SamuelNigeria14:27:00
Selam Amha GerefielEthiopia14:28:15
Olympia Maduro FahieBritish Virgin Islands14:29:30
Caitlin ConyersBermuda14:30:45
Elena PetrovaNorth Macedonia14:32:00
Anniina AhtosaloFinland14:33:15
Helen MitchellZimbabwe14:34:30
Antri ChristoforoCyprus14:35:45
Teniel CampbellTrinidad & Tobago14:37:00
Dana RozlapaLatvia14:38:15
Kelly MurphyIreland14:39:30
Ayustina Delia PriatnaIndonesia14:40:45
Nina BertonLuxembourg14:42:00
Valeriia KononenkoUkraine14:43:15
Abigail Sarabia RicaldezGhana14:44:30
Yuhang CuiChina14:45:45
Aurelie HalbwachsMauritius14:47:00
Petra ZsankoHungary14:48:15
Hafdis SigurdardottirIceland14:49:30
Urska ZigartSlovenia14:50:45
Sandra AlonsoSpain14:52:00
Eliska KvasnickovaCzechia14:53:15
Rinata SultanovaKazakhstan14:54:30
Luciana RolandArgentina14:55:45
Wing Yee LeungHong Kong14:57:00
Diane IngabireRwanda14:58:15
Agua Marina EspinolaParaguay14:59:30
Emma NorsgaardDenmark15:00:45
Nesrine HouiliAlgeria 15:02:00
Nora JencusovaSlovakia15:03:15
Annibel Prieto Ostia de GodoyPanama15:04:30
Rotem GafinovitzIsrael15:05:45
Agnieszka Skalniak-SojkaPoland 15:07:00
Margarita MisyurinaUzbekistan15:08:15
Anna HendersonGreat Britain 15:09:30
Christine SchweinbergerAustria15:10:45
Olivia BarilCanada15:12:00
Cedrine KerbaolFrance15:13:15
Antonia NiedemaierGermany15:14:30
Alessia VigiliaItaly15:15:45
Julie De WildeBelgium15:17:00
Georgia WilliamsNew Zealand15:18:15
Lauren StephensUSA15:19:30
Elena HartmannSwitzerland15:20:45
Georgina HoweAustralia15:22:00
Demi VolleringNetherlands15:23:15
Zanri RossouwSouth Africa15:24:30
Elizabeth HoldenGreat Britain15:25:45
Anna KiesenhoferAustria15:27:00
Catalina Soto CamposChile15:28:15
Paula FindlayCanada15:29:30
Juliette LabousFrance15:30:45
Vittoria GuazziniItaly15:32:00
Mieke KrogerGermany15:33:15
Febe JoorisBelgium15:34:30
Georgia PerryNew Zealand15:35:45
Diana PenuelaColombia15:37:00
Amber NebenUSA15:38:15
Marlen ReusserSwitzerland15:39:30
Grace BrownAustralia15:40:45
Riejanne MarkusNetherlands15:42:00

