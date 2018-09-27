World Championships: Junior women's road race highlights - Video

Laura Stigger with her gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Laura Stigger gave the UCI Road World Championships host country of Austria its first gold medal, winning the junior women's road race in a reduced sprint over Marie Le Net (France) and Canadian Simone Boilard.

Fresh from a world title in the mountain bike cross country race, Stigger claimed the victory in only the second road race of her young career.

