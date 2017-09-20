World Championships 2017: 10 riders to watch in the women's road race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The women’s road race at the 2017 Road World Championships will be one of the longest in the competition’s history at 152.8 kilometres, and there is a list of contenders to match its challenge.

The peloton will set off from Festplassen in the centre of Bergen and the course will take the riders south across the Puddefjordsbroen. The course contains several short, sharp rises, including the tough Salmon Hill halfway around. The riders will have to take on the 1.5-kilometre ascent eight times over the course of the day and it will have a serious impact on the overall result.

Last year’s champion Amalie Dideriksen will be back to defend her title but the victory is likely to be fought out between others on the start line. There will be four other former champions taking on the road race, with three of them making this list.

There are many riders in with a realistic chance at taking home a medal on Saturday, so reducing the list to just 10 riders was a tough job. To see who made the final cut, watch the video above.

