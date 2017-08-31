World Championships at risk for Deignan after appendix surgery

Image 1 of 5 Elizabeth Deignan won the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Thumbs up from Lizzie Deignan after appendix surgery (Image credit: Lizzie Deignan) Image 3 of 5 Elizabeth Deignan at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elizabeth Deignan after her GP de Plouay win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lizzie Deignan has been forced out of the Boels Ladies Tour and her World Championships have been put at risk after she had her appendix removed. Deignan is one of the favourites for victory in the Worlds road race in Bergen at the end of next month.

Deignan posted a photo of herself giving the thumbs up from a hospital bed with the caption "I will be taking the rest of the season day by day after having my appendix removed last night... it's not ideal but I'll be alright."

Deignan has been on strong form in recent weeks and beat Pauline Ferrand-Prevot last weekend to take her second ever GP de Plouay title, joining Marianne Vos, Noemi Cantele and Emma Pooley as two-time winners of the event. She also finished second at La Course at the end of July.

Deignan had ridden the opening two stages of the Boels Ladies Tour and sat in 10th place overall, 20 seconds behind race leader Annemiek van Vleuten. Boels Dolmans still has Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters and Chantal Blaak sitting in the top 10.

It is not known how long Deignan will have to stay off the bike but she has not ruled out racing at the World Championships, which take place from September 17 to 24 with the women's road race on September 23.