Women's Tour of California stage 4 highlights - Video

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) sprints to final day victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) won the fourth and final stage of the Women's Amgen Tour of California, winning the sprint finish ahead of Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) in Sacramento.

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), who finished in the main field, secured overall victory after leading the race for the entire four stages, since winning stage 1 at Heavenly Mountain Resort. She finished 17 seconds ahead of Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 - Ridebiker) while teammate Evelyn Stevens was third at 28 seconds.

Guarnier's victory bumped her into the top of the overall ranking of the Women's WorldTour.

Guarnier also won the points classification at the Tour of California, Mara Abbott won the mountains classification, Chloe Dygert was the best young rider and Twenty16 - Ridebiker the top team.