Women's 2026 WorldTour teams take shape as EF Education-Oatly confirm intent to seek promotion

Roland planning to drop to ProTeam status as they look to miss out on sporting criteria

The women&#039;s peloton at the Tour de France Femmes
While the men's battle to avoid relegation from or gain promotion to the WorldTour in 2026 wages on, the composition of the Women's WorldTour in the coming three years is solidifying.

The women's teams have to meet a similar sporting criteria to the men's, except the women's teams must make the top 15 in the 2024-2025 UCI Team Rankings rather than the top 18, as their maximum number of WorldTour teams is 15.

Meanwhile, the Roland Le Dévoluy team are the only current WorldTour team to miss out on the top 15. The team confirmed to Cyclingnews that they will not continue in the WorldTour, but intend to apply to be a ProTeam. The team are 18th in the 2024-2025 rankings and almost 3,000 points away from making the requirement to be in the top 15.

