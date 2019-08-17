WNT-Rotor out of Vargarda TTT after incident with car causes team to crash
Riders walk away without serious injury but TTT equipment damaged and unusable
WNT-Rotor were forced to pull their five-rider team out of Saturday's Women's WorldTour round at the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT after crashing heavily during their recon of the course on Friday. The riders were training on the 36km course when a vehicle took their right of way causing the team to crash.
Related Articles
WNT-Rotor off to a winning start at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
WNT-Rotor to apply for WorldTeam status in 2020
Postnord Vargarda WestSweden TTT 2019 – Preview
Postnord Vargarda WestSweden Road Race 2019 - Preview
Canyon-SRAM drop focus on trade team time trial after its removal from World Championships
"Unfortunately during our team time trial training this morning ahead of tomorrow's @UCI_WWT, a car took our right of way and consequently our riders crashed heavily. Currently, all riders seem ok and will undergo further medical checks throughout today," the team reported on their official social media channels.
WNT-Rotor's team included former world champion Lisa Brennauer, Franziska Braube, Claudia Koster, Clara Koppenburg and Sarah Rijkes. The riders underwent medical checks and there were no serious injuries, however, their time trial equipment was so damaged due to the incident that they were left unusable and the riders were not able to compete in the next day's event.
"With the damage sustained to our bikes in the crash we regret to say we are unable to start tomorrow‘s race. We will keep you updated," the team wrote.
The Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT course is 36km that starts and finishes in Vargarda with a turn-around point in Herrljunga. The course is undulating and the last kilometre is uphill to the finish line in Vargarda. The route is six kilometres shorter than last year and so many teams were out previewing the race route using their time trial equipment on Friday, a day ahead of the team time trial.
WNT-Rotor reassured that their riders were medically cleared to compete and will be on the start line for Sunday's Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy