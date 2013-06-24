Windham returns to 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup circuit
UCI announces next year's schedule
The UCI published its calendar for the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano. Approved by the UCI Mountain Bike Commission but still subject to approval by the UCI Management Committee, the tentative 2014 calendar will comprise nine rounds in nine different countries.
The popular Windham, New York venue will return to the 2014 World Cup after a one-year absence. Next season it will host a triple round including cross country, eliminator and downhill races.
Two new World Cup destinations in 2014 will be Cairns, Australia, and Méribel in France, both hosting a triple event (Olympic cross country, eliminator and downhill). The second round in Cairns will prepare the way for the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships, which have been awarded to the Tropical North Queensland.
Méribel will provide the stage for the final round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup (August 23 - 24). It will be the last chance for the athletes to confront each other before the world championships which will get under way in Hafjell, Norway, 10 days later.
After a successful debut in 2013, Albstadt (Germany) will feature again on the calendar for the second time with Olympic cross country and eliminator competitions.
2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup
April 5-6: UCI World Cup XCO/XCE/DHI Round 1 - Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
April 26-27: UCI World Cup XCO/XCE/DHI Round 2 - Cairns, Australia
May 24-25: UCI World Cup XCO/XCE Round 3 - Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech
May 31-June 1: UCI World Cup XCO/XCE Round 4 - Albstadt, Germany
June 7-8: UCI World Cup DHI Round 3 - Fort William, Great Britain
June 14-15: UCI World Cup DHI Round 4 - Leogang, Austria
August 2-3: UCI World Cup XCO/XCE/DHI Round 5 - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada
August 9-10: UCI World Cup XCO/XCE/DHI Round 6 - Windham, New York, United States
August 23-24: UCI World Cup XCO/XCE/DHI Round 7 - Méribel, France
