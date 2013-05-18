Cairns to host UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Riders line up on the Cairns esplanade (Image credit: John Flynn / Crocodile Trophy)

Queensland, Australia secured two UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events to be held in Cairns in 2014 and 2016.

Tourism, Major Events, Small Business and the Commonwealth Games Minister Jann Stuckey congratulated Cycling Australia on its bid for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cups and said the events would leave an important tourism and events legacy for Tropical North Queensland.

"Today's announcement represents a major coup for Cairns and Queensland, providing an opportunity to showcase a region renowned for being 'Adventurous by Nature' as well as bringing economic benefits to the State," Stuckey said.

"The World Cup events in 2014 and 2016 will see Cairns become the focus of the world's mountain biking community. The events, bid for by Cycling Australia with the support of the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, are expected to attract attendees from 45 countries around the world."

"In addition, a series of participatory marathon races will be held in the lead up to each World Cup, encouraging cycling enthusiasts from across the country to bring their bikes to Cairns, test themselves on the trails and stay to watch the World Cup events.

"Investing in the events will also mean ongoing infrastructure, positioning Queensland as a great destination for hosting future mountain bike world championship events."

Stuckey said that hosting the mountain bike events would demonstrate to the international sporting fraternity Queensland's ability to host world-class sporting events ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

UCI Board of Management Committee Member and President of Oceania Cycling Confederation Tracey Gaudry congratulated Cycling Australia and Tourism Events Queensland for the bid to host the UCI MTB World Cup events.

"Today's announcement is a significant one for cycling in Australia. It marks the beginning of a new suite of major cycling events that the UCI and Cycling Australia have been working on together in partnership and the future is bright."

Cycling Australia's Commercial Director Michael Edgley highlighted the partnership between Tourism Events Queensland, Tourism Tropical North Queensland, James Cook University and Cairns Regional Council as being the determining factor in Cairns winning the right to host these mountain bike events.

"The Cairns stakeholder group worked together seamlessly to secure these events and are to be congratulated for putting together a team that will ensure that Cairns will be ready to welcome the world's mountain bike community in style."

Australian Cross Country National Champion Peta Mullens said that getting the opportunity to represent Australia in a UCI MTB World Cup on home soil was something to be cherished.

"The Cairns courses will be unique and the tropical nature of the events will be a real highlight for all the international competitors. I'm so excited about the prospect of donning the green and gold bands here in Cairns".

The UCI is due to ratify the full suite of UCI MTB events contained in the Cycling Australia bid at the June UCI Board of Management meeting.

Rumors are circulating that Cairns will bid to host the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Cairnes previously hosted the Worlds in 1996, and it's common for mountain bike venues to first hold World Cups in the lead up to hosting the Worlds. Pietermaritzburg, South Africa is a recent example.