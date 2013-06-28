New Zealand names team for mountain bike Worlds
Twenty-nine riders headed to South Africa
London Olympian Karen Hanlen and junior world champion Anton Cooper will lead a 29-strong New Zealand team at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in South Africa in August.
The team is dominated in numbers by downhill riders, headed by New Zealand's professional quartet of world number four ranked Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing), 13th ranked George Brannigan (Trek World Racing), 15th ranked Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) and 19th ranked Cameron Cole (Yeti Fox Shox).
The championships will be staged in Pietermaritzburg, 80kms from Durban, with the junior cross country on August 29, the U23 cross country and junior downhill on August 30, the elite cross country on August 31 and the elite downhill on September 1.
New Zealand team for 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
Elite men downhill
Brook MacDonald
Sam Blenkinsop
Cam Cole
George Brannigan
Matt Walker
Louis Hamilton
Wyn Masters
Elite women downhill
Alanna Columb
Amy Laird
Sophie Tyas
Veronique Sandler
Junior men downhill
Joshua McCombie
Lawrence Cawte
Connor Harvey
Jamahl Stringer
Kyle Lockwood
Michael Melles
Raphael Kammlein-Cutler
Elite men cross country
Carl Jones
Elite women cross country
Karen Hanlen
Kate Fluker
Samara Sheppard
U23 men cross country
Anton Cooper
Sam Shaw
Dirk Peters
Junior men cross country
Ben Oliver
Sam Gaze
Craig Oliver
Junior women cross country
Amber Johnston
