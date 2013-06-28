New Zealand names team for mountain bike Worlds

Karen Hanlen will race for New Zealand at the 2013 Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Alan Ofsoski)

London Olympian Karen Hanlen and junior world champion Anton Cooper will lead a 29-strong New Zealand team at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in South Africa in August.

The team is dominated in numbers by downhill riders, headed by New Zealand's professional quartet of world number four ranked Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing), 13th ranked George Brannigan (Trek World Racing), 15th ranked Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) and 19th ranked Cameron Cole (Yeti Fox Shox).

The championships will be staged in Pietermaritzburg, 80kms from Durban, with the junior cross country on August 29, the U23 cross country and junior downhill on August 30, the elite cross country on August 31 and the elite downhill on September 1.

New Zealand team for 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Elite men downhill

Brook MacDonald

Sam Blenkinsop

Cam Cole

George Brannigan

Matt Walker

Louis Hamilton

Wyn Masters

Elite women downhill

Alanna Columb

Amy Laird

Sophie Tyas

Veronique Sandler

Junior men downhill

Joshua McCombie

Lawrence Cawte

Connor Harvey

Jamahl Stringer

Kyle Lockwood

Michael Melles

Raphael Kammlein-Cutler

Elite men cross country

Carl Jones

Elite women cross country

Karen Hanlen

Kate Fluker

Samara Sheppard

U23 men cross country

Anton Cooper

Sam Shaw

Dirk Peters

Junior men cross country

Ben Oliver

Sam Gaze

Craig Oliver

Junior women cross country

Amber Johnston