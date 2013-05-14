Counting down to the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Giger, Maja Wloszczowska and Maxime Marotte check out the Albstadt World Cup (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 2 of 3 A view from the Albstadt MTB World Cup course (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 3 of 3 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) wins in muddy conditions in Albstadt (Image credit: Erhard Goller)

After a long eight months off, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup resumes this weekend in Albstadt, Germany. The World Cup begins with back-to-back rounds; round 2 will happen the following weekend in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

The start to the 2013 World Cup season comes two months later than the 2012 Olympic year and one month later than in many typical seasons.

The first two rounds of the 2013 World Cup will include eliminator and cross country races. 2013 is the first year that Albstadt is hosting a World Cup round, while Nove Mesto is a returning venue, popular among racers. Both defending cross country World Cup champions, Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) are expected to be back in action to defend their titles.

Downhillers will have to wait until early June at Fort William to begin their World Cup series.

The following World Cup preview video was done by the UCI.

A complete schedule is below. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the Albstadt World Cup.

2013 UCI Mountain Bike Calendar

May 17-19: Cross Country #1, Eliminator #1 - Albstadt, Germany

May 24-26: Cross country #2, Eliminator #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech

June 8-9: Downhill #1 - Fort William, Great Britain

June 14-16: Cross country #3, Eliminator #3, Downhill #2 - Val di Sole, Italy

July 26-28: Cross country #4, Eliminator #4, Downhill #3 - Vallnord, Andorra

August 9-11: Cross country #5, Downhill #4 - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada

September 13-15: Cross country #6, Eliminator #5, Downhill #5 - Hafjell, Norway

September 20-22: Downhill #6 - Leogang, Austria

World championships

June 29-30: Marathon Worlds - Kirchberg, Austria

August 21-25: Masters cross country and downhill Worlds - Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

August 26-September 1: Elite, U23 and Junior cross country, eliminator, downhill and four cross Worlds - Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Designated national championships weekends

July 20-21: Cross country, downhill, four cross, worldwide

September 21-22: Marathon, worldwide