Counting down to the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup
Just a few more days until round 1 in Albstadt, Germany
After a long eight months off, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup resumes this weekend in Albstadt, Germany. The World Cup begins with back-to-back rounds; round 2 will happen the following weekend in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
The start to the 2013 World Cup season comes two months later than the 2012 Olympic year and one month later than in many typical seasons.
The first two rounds of the 2013 World Cup will include eliminator and cross country races. 2013 is the first year that Albstadt is hosting a World Cup round, while Nove Mesto is a returning venue, popular among racers. Both defending cross country World Cup champions, Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) are expected to be back in action to defend their titles.
Downhillers will have to wait until early June at Fort William to begin their World Cup series.
The following World Cup preview video was done by the UCI.
A complete schedule is below. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the Albstadt World Cup.
2013 UCI Mountain Bike Calendar
May 17-19: Cross Country #1, Eliminator #1 - Albstadt, Germany
May 24-26: Cross country #2, Eliminator #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech
June 8-9: Downhill #1 - Fort William, Great Britain
June 14-16: Cross country #3, Eliminator #3, Downhill #2 - Val di Sole, Italy
July 26-28: Cross country #4, Eliminator #4, Downhill #3 - Vallnord, Andorra
August 9-11: Cross country #5, Downhill #4 - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada
September 13-15: Cross country #6, Eliminator #5, Downhill #5 - Hafjell, Norway
September 20-22: Downhill #6 - Leogang, Austria
World championships
June 29-30: Marathon Worlds - Kirchberg, Austria
August 21-25: Masters cross country and downhill Worlds - Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
August 26-September 1: Elite, U23 and Junior cross country, eliminator, downhill and four cross Worlds - Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
Designated national championships weekends
July 20-21: Cross country, downhill, four cross, worldwide
September 21-22: Marathon, worldwide
