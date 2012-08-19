Wiggins to return to racing at the Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 3 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins celebrates on the Champs-Élysées with his son. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 2012 Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins will return to racing in front of his home fans at the 2012 Tour of Britain, which starts in the East Anglian town of Ipswich on September 9. Wiggins had originally planned to make his comeback at the Tour of Denmark but he has now been given extra time off by Team Sky following his season of unprecendented success.

Since winning Paris-Nice in March, Wiggins has also clinched victories at the Tour de Romandie, the Criterium du Dauphine, the Tour de France and the 2012 Olympic time trial. His victory at the Tour, where he became the first Briton to win the coveted yellow jersey, meant that he became the first man in history to win Paris-Nice, Romandie, the Dauphine and the Tour in the same season.

"I'm doing the Tour of Britain," Wiggins announced when addressing the crowd and competitors at his "Ride with Brad" sportive in his home county of Lancashire on Sunday morning. "It'll be nice. I'll try to stay fit between now and then so I don't embarrass myself. It'll be good."