No Worlds time trial for Wiggins

Image 1 of 2 Bradley Wiggins on the podium with the gold medal that saw him become Great Britain's most successful Olympian (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Brian Robinson has been hugely impressed at the achievements of Wiggins and Team Sky in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour de France winner and Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins has decided to skip the world championships time trial event in Limburg in mid-September. Speaking at the "Ride with Brad" sportive in his home county of Lancashire on Sunday morning, the Team Sky rider said that he will skip the race against the clock because of his full schedule, and in view of his participation on the Tour of Britain, starting September 9.

"I won't be doing the time trial," the Briton told The Guardian. "I have a lot of commitments now in the next six weeks and I am probably not going to be able to give the time to the training that is required to win the gold there.

However, Wiggins plans to compete in the road race for the British team. "I will be there in a supporting role to help the guys in the road race and it is the same with the Tour of Britain. A lot of guys have ridden for me all year and rather than just stop and say I have won what I wanted to win and go on holiday for six months and get fat, I thought it would be nice to go back there and help the team in those races," the 32-year-old explained.

Having won the Olympic time trial, Wiggins felt easy about missing out on another opportunity. "For me (it is) not big at all, I am the Olympic champion. That is the one everyone wants to win," he said with a smile.