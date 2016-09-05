Wiggins' 'struggle' at the Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 2 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) signing autographs for some young fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Bradley Wiggins jokingly runs up the Struggle climb at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: @leeblack321 on Instagram)

After securing his fifth gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August, Bradley Wiggins is back to road racing with his namesake Team Wiggins at the Tour of Britain. The Briton looked like he enjoyed his outing during stage 2 from Carlisle to Kendal, posting a photo on Instagram of himself running up the day's final KOM over a climb called The Struggle.

"Taking things very seriously at the top of the struggle, took my mind off being in a world of pain," Wiggins wrote on Instragram.

The Stuggle was the final climb of the 195km stage, located at the 160.5km mark. At the head of the race Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) won full points on the ascent from a breakaway sprint and Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) went on to win the stage, while Wiggins brought up the rear of the peloton finishing nearly 23 minutes behind in 119th place.

Perhaps Wiggins was poking a little fun at compatriot Chris Froome (Team Sky), who was forced to abandon his bike and run up Mont Ventoux towards the finish of stage 12 of the Tour de France after the stage turned to chaos in the final kilometre.

Or perhaps Wiggins, a former Tour de France winner and once one of the top climbers in the world, found The Struggle to be just that - a struggle.

A photo posted by on

Watch Tour of Britain stage 2 highlights video