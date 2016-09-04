Trending

Wiggins, Cavendish, Greipel headline Tour of Britain Presentation - Gallery

Teams and riders arrive in Glasgow

Image 1 of 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

British national champion Adam Blythe

British national champion Adam Blythe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Tour de France stage winner Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Tour de France stage winner Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS)

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) presented to the crowd

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 16

Caleb Ewan (Orica BikeExchange)

Caleb Ewan (Orica BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 16

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

Dan Martin (Etixx Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 16

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A world-class field descended on Glasgow on Saturday evening for the Tour of Britain pre-race presentation.

Related Articles

Wiggins and Cavendish confirmed for Ghent Six

Through the years at the Tour of Britain - Gallery

Etixx-QuickStep backing Dan Martin for Tour of Britain success

Doull and Dibben named in WIGGINS Tour of Britain squad, Cannondale down to seven at the Vuelta a Espana - News shorts

Dimension Data confirm Tour of Britain team in support of Cavendish

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) were among the elite riders presented to the crowds, with the week-long race starting on Sunday with a 168 kilometre test between Glasgow and Castle Douglas.

Glasgow played host to the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and is no stranger to major cycling events, having also hosted the Tour of Britain in previous years. This year’s line-up is one of the best in recent editions with Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) Caleb Ewan (Orica BikeExchange) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) also on the start list.

Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage from the race, along with stage reports, results and photo galleries.