Wiggins, Cavendish, Greipel headline Tour of Britain Presentation - Gallery
Teams and riders arrive in Glasgow
A world-class field descended on Glasgow on Saturday evening for the Tour of Britain pre-race presentation.
Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) were among the elite riders presented to the crowds, with the week-long race starting on Sunday with a 168 kilometre test between Glasgow and Castle Douglas.
Glasgow played host to the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and is no stranger to major cycling events, having also hosted the Tour of Britain in previous years. This year’s line-up is one of the best in recent editions with Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) Caleb Ewan (Orica BikeExchange) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) also on the start list.
Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage from the race, along with stage reports, results and photo galleries.
