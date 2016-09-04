Wiggins, Cavendish, Greipel headline Tour of Britain Presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 16 British national champion Adam Blythe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 16 Tour de France stage winner Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 16 Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 16 Caleb Ewan (Orica BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 16 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 Dan Martin (Etixx Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A world-class field descended on Glasgow on Saturday evening for the Tour of Britain pre-race presentation.

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) were among the elite riders presented to the crowds, with the week-long race starting on Sunday with a 168 kilometre test between Glasgow and Castle Douglas.

Glasgow played host to the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and is no stranger to major cycling events, having also hosted the Tour of Britain in previous years. This year’s line-up is one of the best in recent editions with Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) Caleb Ewan (Orica BikeExchange) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) also on the start list.

