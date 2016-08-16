Bradley Wiggins to start under-23 women's team by 2018

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) at todays sign on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning gold in the team pursuit at the 2016 Olympics. Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins after winning Olympic gold in the team pursuit Image 5 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins leader of Team Wiggins looks on as ticker tape falls during a team presentation show ahead of the Tour of Dubai.

Bradley Wiggins has announced that he will start an under-23 women's team by 2018. The team would run alongside his current under-23 men's Team Wiggins, which he hopes will become the best development team in the world.

"The next step by 2018 will be to have a women's under 23 team running alongside that [Team Wiggins]," Wiggins said in a report in Cycling Weekly.

Wiggins kickstarted his namesake development men’s squad at the end of 2014, and they competed in their first official season as a UCI Continental outfit in international racing during 2015.

"I see myself as a team owner," Wiggins said of his future. "That team [Wiggins] I want to become the world's best under 23 team, the best feeder team in the world to the pro ranks. And to find the next Bradley Wiggins, British Tour de France winner, from Team Wiggins."

Wiggins recently won a gold medal in the men's team pursuit at the Olympic Games in Rio, his fifth career gold.

He will support the under-23 men's team throughout the 2017 season in what he says will be a full calendar of under-23 events.

"We're doing all the under-23 races, U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege, U23 Paris Roubaix, so maybe I'll be a bit more hands on with the team."