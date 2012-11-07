Wiggins in hospital after collision with vehicle in Lancashire

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 5 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins at the presentation of the 2013 Tour de France route. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 All smiles for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) as he takes a lap of honour on the Champs-Élysées. Bradley's son is decked out with a yellow bike as well. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is being treated in a Lancashire hospital having collided with a vehicle while out training on Wednesday evening.

Team Sky later confirmed the accident on their website. In a short statement they said:

"He is being kept in hospital overnight for observation but the injuries he has sustained are not thought to be serious and he is expected to make a full and speedy recovery. "

The Lancashire Evening Post reports that Wiggins was not far from his home in Eccleston when the incident occurred.

Local police said that Wiggins has possibly broken his ribs, as well as suffering injuries to his hands and wrists.

It is believed that the van was pulling out of a petrol station and then collided with the 32-year-old. The station attendant told the Lancashire Evening Post that:

"By the time I got there he had moved to a safer place but was still on the ground and he was in a lot of pain.

"He said he thought he had broken his ribs and while a lot of police cars arrived it was about 15 minutes before the ambulance got there by which time he was blue."

Meantime The Sun reports that Wiggins was being followed by his support team in a van, and they were able to attend to him quickly.

Last week, Wiggins was awarded the prestigious Vélo d'Or for 2012, as the world's best cyclist of the season. A stellar 2012 for the British rider included victories at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie, Criterium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France. He followed his Tour de France victory by winning the individual time trial at the London Olympic Games.

More information as it comes to hand.

