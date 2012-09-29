Wiggins should target Giro and Vuelta in 2013, Sutton says

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins on the podium with the gold medal that saw him become Great Britain's most successful Olympian (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Bradley Wiggins should try to win the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana next year, to establish himself as a cycling “legend”, British Cycling head coach Shane Sutton has said. Adding the two grand titles to the Tour de France victory and Olympic medals would grant the Sky rider “legendary status”.

Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour. "Nothing can take that away from him. It took 106 years in the making, not of Brad obviously, but to find a British winner, and it is a phenomenal achievement," Sutton told the Sportsbeat news agency. "And whether we have an appetite to go back and repeat I am not sure yet."

Next year's Tour is expected to be heavily mountainous, which would suit his teammate Chris Froome better.

If Wiggins does not ride the Tour, that would open up the opportunity to ride the other two grand tours. Winning them both would make him one of the few to have won all three of the grand tours.

The Tour and Olympic wins already make him a legend, Sutton said. "But I think the legendary status for him could be enhanced by winning the three grand tours. I think he should target the tour of Italy and then the Vuelta.”

In 2011, Wiggins finished third in the Vuelta only a few weeks after surgery for a fractured collarbone. “So that is doable. The Giro is a different one; it is a different kettle of fish. But if anyone can do it Brad can.”