Wiggins heads home from hospital after crash
Sky rider to recover from minor injuries at home
Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins left the hospital on Thursday afternoon, one day after he suffered injuries in a collision with a vehicle during training.
The team confirmed Wiggins' release and noted that his injuries were minor, including a bruised hand and ribs. The Tour de France winner was kept at the Royal Preston Hospital overnight Wednesday as a precaution.
The British rider will continue his recuperation at home with family and expects no long term consequences for his injuries.
Team Sky's Dr Richard Freeman said, "Bradley has been discharged from hospital after suffering minor injuries, including bruises to his right hand and ribs, but is expected to make a full and speedy recovery. He is now going to spend the weekend at home convalescing with his family."
