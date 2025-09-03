'Why add fuel to the fire?' - Miguel Induráin and Pedro Delgado weigh in on either side of Juan Ayuso and UAE Team Emirates-XRG's fallout

Five-time Tour winner Induráin supportive of Ayuso's decision, but Delgado 'can't understand' Spaniard's subsequent reaction

Two of Spanish cycling's most successful riders have weighed in on the controversy surrounding compatriot Juan Ayuso and the recent announcement that he will break his contract and leave UAE Team Emirates-XRG at the end of 2025.

Confirmation that the 22-year-old would depart the WorldTour's top team and end his contract early arrived on Monday evening during La Vuelta a España's first rest day. The timing upset Ayuso and led to him describing the situation on the team as "like a dictatorship" when speaking to local press at the start of stage 10 of the Vuelta on Tuesday.

Five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Induráin was present on stage 10 of La Vuelta, as Ayuso's teammate Jay Vine stole the headlines with a second stage win of the Grand Tour from the breakaway, and was naturally asked for his thoughts on the topic by local media.

Induráin never switched teams throughout his illustrious career during the 1980s and 1990s, but could empathise with the situation Ayuso found himself in.

Meanwhile, two-time Vuelta a España winner Pedro Delgado was less sympathetic to Ayuso's plight, irked by the youngster's decision to speak out against his team ahead of the stage to El Ferial Larra Belagua.

After yesterday's stage, Ayuso categorically rejected the idea that the announcement of his departure from the team would result in him quitting La Vuelta early, too, insisting that he will ride in the service of team leader João Almeida.

