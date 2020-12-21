Where can I still get gifts in time for Christmas?

Christmas day is fast approaching, which means like most of us, you're probably in the throes of Christmas shopping panic. With various areas of the world under some form of lockdown, nipping down to the local shop mightn't be as easy as it once was. Therefore, online shopping has been vital to many a Santa's shopping list.

Hopefully, by now you've managed to at least check a few people off your list, but if you're still in need of a few final presents, then you're in luck. You're cutting it fine, but you're not too late!

In addition, if you're still struggling with what to buy for cycling enthusiasts, the following gift guides should help you out, and they can also serve as a helpful wishlist to send to the well-meaning gift-givers in your life to prevent them from buying you that pizza cutter. They might even serve as a post-Christmas sales shopping list if you fancy treating yourself.

It's worth noting, with everything that's happened this year, many shoppers doing their gift buying online, and many families looking to spend Christmas separated, there's unsurprisingly a huge demand on shipping couriers right now. Lots of couriers are warning of unprecedented delays, and have made it clear when the cut-off dates are for ordering deliveries in time for Christmas.

To make life easy, we've gathered intel from all of the major cycling retailers. We will highlight any that are still offering Christmas delivery, and if you've missed the cut-off, we've checked whether they offer a print-at-home gift card service.

Delivery still available Competitive Cyclist You can still order from Competitive Cyclist for another day. Two-day shipping is still available up until December 21, 7pm EST. Or you can get next-day air delivery until December 22, 5pm EST. However, if you're late here and those dates pass you by, you can get a gift card delivered to your recipient "usually within 24 hours".

The Jenson USA ship has, unfortunately, sailed. The cut off for delivery was the 20th December for Air Delivery. However don't panic, you can get an e-gift card delivered straight to your (or your loved one's) inbox.

Delivery still available BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist and therefore has the same deadlines listed above, but just for ease, here it is again. Two-day shipping is still available up until December 21, 7pm EST, or you can get next-day air delivery until December 22, 5pm EST. You can get an e-gift card, too, although if you're feeling fancy, you can order a 'classic gift card', which will be posted to your chosen address.

Wiggle USA has unfortunately passed the point for delivered goods. However fear not, we can all get e-gift vouchers, which will land in your friend's inbox before you can say "Where's my Haribo?"

Collect in store available The option for Rei delivery has now passed, but you can have your order delivered to your nearest REI store on the same day, and this service will be available until 6pm PT on December 24 for most stores (check individual store hours first). Once again, e-gift cards are available at any time, so if you forget someone, you can nip online and get one delivered at a moment's notice.

Delivery still available Wiggle UK is displaying a countdown at the top of the site so you can clearly see how long you have left to order in time for Christmas. For next day delivery, the cut-off is 22nd December at 8pm GMT. However, should you miss the boat, e-gift vouchers are available and they are automatically delivered by email.

ProBikeKit USA is automatically upgrading all standard deliveries to Express at no extra cost, although the delivery time stated is 2-4 days, so there's no guarantee it'll arrive in time. Sadly, while a gift vouchers page exists, it's not loading for us, so we feel the functionality might've been switched off.

Delivery still available Rapha has listed its cut-off shipping dates as follows:

In the US, you can still access two-day Express delivery until December 22.

In the UK, order standard deliveries by December 21, and Express deliveries by December 23.

For Australia, both Standard and Express deliveries have already passed. Everyone can get an e-voucher though, so the gift-giving can continue.

Delivery still available Chain Reaction Cycles provides a full list of cut-off dates by country, so you can check for yourself if you're based elsewhere.

For the US, cut off dates have passed.

In the UK, your only choice is next day delivery, which is available for orders made up until December 22. Alternatively, CRC is also offering gift vouchers delivered straight to you or your recipient.

ProBikeKit UK is automatically upgrading all standard deliveries to Express at no extra cost, although the delivery time stated is 2-4 days, so there's no guarantee it'll arrive in time. You can get gift vouchers delivered to yourself, so you can forward it on or print it out.

Delivery still available Amazon being Amazon, the delivery will very much depend on the product you're looking to buy; many Prime Delivery goods can be ordered by December 23 and still arrive in time. You might even be lucky enough to find something with same-day delivery, and order it on the 24th - though we wouldn't recommend risking this. But of course, if you're after a gift voucher, Amazon can deliver. Be that via post, email, or even just apply it straight to someone else's Amazon account in what is possibly the most Amazon way to Christmas ever.

Finally, if you've missed all of the cut-off dates and still want hard goods rather than an e-voucher, get yourself down to your local bike shop - COVID-permitting, of course. We can't speak for your local shop, but ours is open until lunchtime on Christmas Eve, and such is the miracle of Christmas, you don't need to wait for delivery.

