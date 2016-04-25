Trending

What made the races in Ardennes week? - Podcast

Dan Martin joins Cyclingnews, Procycling to discuss Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The final week of the Spring Classics started out with an emotional victory by Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the Amstel Gold Race and ended with an unexpected victory by Wout Poels in a snowy Liège-Bastogne-Liège, giving Team Sky its first Monument victory.

In this edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea teams up with Procycling's Ed Pickering and Sam Dansie to discuss the week's events, and break down what went right and what went wrong for the various teams and players.

While Sky enjoyed unprecedented success, Alejandro Valverde's win in La Flèche Wallonne followed the script of previous years, but the Spaniard fell flat after a long, miserable day in the cold, wet and snow in Liège. Etixx-Quickstep ended its Classics campaign without a major Classics win.

We hear from Etixx-Quickstep's Dan Martin on his day in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

