Paris-Roubaix wrap and Ardennes preview - Podcast

Mat Hayman isn't a big winner but he knows how to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Paris-Roubaix wrapped up a thrilling cobbled Classics campaign with Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) upsetting the favourites to take the biggest victory of his career.

In this week edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast the team look back at a memorable edition of the Hell of the North with reaction from the surprise winner Hayman and the man that he beat, Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). We hear from Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), who saw his hopes of a swansong victory dashed by a crash, and legend turned commentator Sean Kelly, who gives us his thoughts on an exciting race.

We also preview the Ardennes Classics, which are set to begin this Sunday with Amstel Gold. We take a look ahead to the three races and the favourites, including Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).