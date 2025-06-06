Recommended reading

'We're not afraid of Vingegaard, we're not afraid of anyone' – UAE Team Emirates-XRG confident ahead of Dauphiné face-off

By published

UAE Team Emirates-XRG DS Andrej Hauptman confident that Slovenian star will be at his top level for both races

UAE Team Emirates team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey and Team Visma - Lease a Bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard cycle in the final ascent of the Col de la Coutille during the 20th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132,8 km between Nice and Col de la Couillole, southeastern France, on July 20, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar are set to face off at the Critérium du Dauphiné for the first time since the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG management has made it clear that, while they are well aware that Tadej Pogačar's top stage racing rivals are constantly raising their games, their confidence in the Slovenian star to handle all challenges, including the fast-looming Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de France, remains more than intact, too. 

Pogačar is set to cross swords with both Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the upcoming Dauphiné, widely viewed as the dress rehearsal for the Tour, which starts on Sunday.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.