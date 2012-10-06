Wegmann to stay with Garmin-Sharp two more years

Image 1 of 3 German champion Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Barracuda) gives an interview (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fabian Wegmann will stay with the Garmin-Sharp team for another two years. The current German national champion announced the contract extension on his website on Friday.

“It was clear to me fairly early in the season that I wanted to continue to ride for this team, and now I am happy that the team management and my management could agreed a two-year contract,” he said.

Wegmann, 32, has only one win this season, taking the German national road title for the third time. However he has a number of top ten finishes and strong performances, including eighth at the Amstel Gold Race.

His most recent race was the Münsterland Giro, where he rode for team captain Heinrich Haussler. He helped keep the tempo high near the end of the race, to set up Haussler for the sprint. However, the Australian was involved in a large crash with about 5km to go, and Wegmann was left to ride for himself. “But I was so used up from by tempo work on the final kilometers, that in the end I could only finish twelfth,” he commented.

Weggmann's final race of the season is the Tour of Beijing, alongside Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hsjedal and Dan Martin.

Wegmann turned professional in 2002 with Gerolsteiner, and rode with Team Milram and Leopard Trek before joining Garmin this year.