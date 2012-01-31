Video: Wegmann's new start with Garmin-Barracuda

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Wegmann joined from Leopard Trek (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Wegmann and Johan Vansummeren will lead the team at the Classics (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) has found a new home after a year with Leopard Trek. The 31-year-old German had only moved once in his career before signing with the Luxembourg outfit but at the end of 2011 his services were considered surplus to requirements as Bruyneel and his management team moved in and remodelled the team.

Despite signing a two-year deal, Wegmann was in limbo but it didn’t take long for him to find sanctuary when Jonathan Vaughters and Garmin came knocking. There were other teams in the hunt for the experience Wegmann brings, but in this video for Cyclingnews he describes how quickly the signing was completed.

On the surface it appears a good match. Garmin have had minimal success in the Ardennes Classic and Wegmann brings with him a decade of professional know-how. Although his career has been light on international success in recent years, he will have opportunities to shine, something he may have struggled to secure with Bruyneel.