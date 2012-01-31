Video: Wegmann's new start with Garmin-Barracuda
No place in Bruyneel's team for experienced German
Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) has found a new home after a year with Leopard Trek. The 31-year-old German had only moved once in his career before signing with the Luxembourg outfit but at the end of 2011 his services were considered surplus to requirements as Bruyneel and his management team moved in and remodelled the team.
Related Articles
Despite signing a two-year deal, Wegmann was in limbo but it didn’t take long for him to find sanctuary when Jonathan Vaughters and Garmin came knocking. There were other teams in the hunt for the experience Wegmann brings, but in this video for Cyclingnews he describes how quickly the signing was completed.
On the surface it appears a good match. Garmin have had minimal success in the Ardennes Classic and Wegmann brings with him a decade of professional know-how. Although his career has been light on international success in recent years, he will have opportunities to shine, something he may have struggled to secure with Bruyneel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy