Wegmann pleased with 2012 race calendar with Garmin-Cervelo
German to be protected rider in Ardennes Classics
Fabian Wegmann couldn't be happier with his Spring racing schedule. The newcomer to Garmin-Cervelo will ride not only three of his favourite races, but also be a protected rider in the Ardennes Classics. The German is currently at the team training camp in Almeria, Spain.
The German is “especially happy” that he will be at the start of Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt on May 1, a race he won in 2009 and 2010. “I will ride two more favourite races with the GP Miguel Indurain and the Tour de Suisse,” he said on his personal web page.
“As in earlier years, my focus is again on the Ardennes Classics. I am happy that I will again be a protected ride for these races and I hope that I can bring in a top result in these races for my new team."
Instead of the Giro d'Italia, which Wegmann rode this year for Leopard Trek, he will ride the Bayern Rundfahrt, opening up the possibility of a return to the Tour de France in 2012.
Wegmann's first exposure to Garmin-Cervelo came at the team get-together in Boulder, Colorado, last month. “It was five very strenuous days, but also five very nice days with my new team. The guys are all great and the five days were simply perfectly organised.”
This week's training camp will be followed by another next month in Calpe, before Wegmann opens his season at the Mallorca Challenge the beginning of February.
