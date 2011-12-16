Wegmann pleased with 2012 race calendar with Garmin-Cervelo

Image 1 of 6 German rider Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 6 Third place finisher Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 6 The podium at the 2011 GP Miguel Indurain (L-R): Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) are joined on stage by Miguel Indurain himself (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 6 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) powers his way to third place (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 6 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek), Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar) and Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) lead around the bend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Wegmann couldn't be happier with his Spring racing schedule. The newcomer to Garmin-Cervelo will ride not only three of his favourite races, but also be a protected rider in the Ardennes Classics. The German is currently at the team training camp in Almeria, Spain.

The German is “especially happy” that he will be at the start of Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt on May 1, a race he won in 2009 and 2010. “I will ride two more favourite races with the GP Miguel Indurain and the Tour de Suisse,” he said on his personal web page.

“As in earlier years, my focus is again on the Ardennes Classics. I am happy that I will again be a protected ride for these races and I hope that I can bring in a top result in these races for my new team."

Instead of the Giro d'Italia, which Wegmann rode this year for Leopard Trek, he will ride the Bayern Rundfahrt, opening up the possibility of a return to the Tour de France in 2012.

Wegmann's first exposure to Garmin-Cervelo came at the team get-together in Boulder, Colorado, last month. “It was five very strenuous days, but also five very nice days with my new team. The guys are all great and the five days were simply perfectly organised.”

This week's training camp will be followed by another next month in Calpe, before Wegmann opens his season at the Mallorca Challenge the beginning of February.