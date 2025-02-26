'We want to capture more than just one group' - Multiple cameras, drones to relay live action from The Growler in April

By
published

Lead and middle groups for men and women part of new two-plus-hour broadcast for what co-founder Levi Leipheimer calls 'the most difficult road race in America'

Eventual 2024 winner Keegan Swenson rides on a climb with lead men&#039;s group
Eventual 2024 winner Keegan Swenson rides on a climb with lead men's group (Image credit: TOPO Collective / @b.tuckerpics)

A live broadcast for The Growler, part of Levi's GranFondo, is the newest enticement for pros as well as fans in the second edition of the prize-rich, 137-mile one-day US race, scheduled for April 19. The final two to three hours of the race will be shown live with multiple cameras following the action for both the elite women and the elite men and will be available for free on the race website via the YouTube channel feed.

Last year, a cash purse of $55,000 caught the attention of many top riders for The Growler, the longest of five distances offered at Levi's GrandFondo. This year bigger checks will be handed out from a $156,000 purse, split evenly among the top 10 from the elite men's and women's divisions.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

