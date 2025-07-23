'We don't try to be arrogant' - Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar rejects suggestions that UAE Team Emirates-XRG overly keen to control breakaways

Two years after major Col de la Loze defeat, Slovenian star hoping for 'revenge on my own legs' when Tour tackles same climb on Thursday

BOLLENE, FRANCE - JULY 23: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 17 a 160.4km stage from Bollene to Valence / #UCIWT / on July 23, 2025 in Bollene, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Race leader Tadej Pogačar poised at the start of stage 17 in Bollene (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar rejected suggestions that his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad was behaving arrogantly after domestique Nils Politt was seen shouting at various riders after they tried to move across to the break early on stage 16.

Politt had already refuted the claims, suggesting to Sporza that he had only begun shouting because riders had broken the unwritten rule that there were no attacks while the yellow jersey stopped to answer a call of nature.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

