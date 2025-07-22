'We can go down swinging' – Even Visma-Lease a Bike's best-laid plans can't defeat Pogačar at Tour de France

Team give it everything on Mont Ventoux but still can't shake the race leader

(From L) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team&#039;s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic, Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s US rider Sepp Kuss cycle in the ascent of Mont Ventoux during the 16th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.5 km between Montpellier and Mont Ventoux, southern France, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Bernard PAPON / AFP) (Photo by BERNARD PAPON/AFP via Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss sets the pace on Mont Ventoux for Visma-Lease a Bike leader Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: BERNARD PAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

It is unusual to see a team still happy and positive after they have – for the 'nth' day in a row – failed to crack the rider who just keeps beating them. But that's exactly how you found Visma-Lease a Bike on top of Mont Ventoux in the Tour de France.

The team of two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard put in a stellar effort on the Ventoux, pacing hard, isolating yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), and delivering not one but two satellite riders for the Dane in the finale, who said he felt good all day.

