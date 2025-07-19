'Nice to have an opportunity' - Sepp Kuss says GC remains top priority for Visma-Lease a Bike in Tour de France despite increasing interest in stages

By published

Team leader Jonas Vingegaard upbeat after second strong day in the mountains

Simon Yates, Sepp Kuss and Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike's breakaway duo Sepp Kuss and teammate Simon Yates were both on the hunt for stage wins on Saturday's lengthy stage 14 trek through the Pyrenees, Kuss confirmed after the day's racing. On Saturday, it became clear that the Dutch squad continues to work mainly for Jonas Vingegaard on GC, but it is keeping more than half an eye on potential stage victories for its other riders as well.

Neither Kuss nor Yates, the latter already a stage winner in this year's Tour, were able to stay on terms with Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), who stormed away from the break on the Peyresourde for a spectacular lone victory at SuperBagnères.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.