Tour de France to be proving ground for changes to UCI 3km rule, time gap calculations

By
published

'Yellow card' system to be imposed as part of SafeR safety project, restrictions on earpieces up for discussion

REGENSDORF SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis sprints at finish line to win the stage during the 87th Tour de Suisse 2024 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Vaduz to Regensdorf UCIWT on June 10 2024 in Regensdorf Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The UCI will test new rules for bunch sprints at the Tour de France in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The UCI announced three new measures to improve safety during road races on Wednesday, with subtle changes to the 3km rule, calculating time gaps in the peloton during sprint stages, and a new 'yellow card' system to punish repeat offenders breaking the rules during races.

The changes will be tested during the 2024 season, with "select stages" at the Tour de France being used as a proving ground for more flexible bunch sprint rules.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.