Wout van Aert calls for gear restrictions to reduce high-speed crashes

By
published

Belgian hopes to 'stay on my bike' and target the cobbled Classics in 2025

Wout Van Aert after his crash at the Vuelta a Espana
Wout Van Aert after his crash at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert has a simple wish for 2025, combined with lofty goals and an appeal for gear restrictions in pro races to help reduce high-speed crashes.  

After his 2024 season was wrecked by two major crashes and complex injuries, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider hopes to avoid a similar fate in 2025. He has clear ambitions of returning to fight in the Classics and Tour de France sprints. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.