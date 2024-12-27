Watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in first cyclocross clash: Exact Cross Loenhout live streams

By
published

The first season meeting between the two rivals was delayed but is finally here

Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel (L) and Belgian rider Wout van Aert compete in the Men&#039;s elite race of the &#039;Zilvermeer Mol&#039; cyclocross cycling event, race 3/6 in the &#039;Exact Cross&#039; competition, in Mol on December 22, 2023. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
You can watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in their first encounter of the 2024/25 cyclocross season on Friday December 27 – here we have all the information you need on Exact Cross Loenhout free live streams, TV channels, and how to watch from anywhere.

The first meeting between these historic rivals was supposed to be in Mol on December 23, but illness forced Van Aert to delay his return to the mud, with the three-time world champion now set to make his season debut in Loenhout. 

