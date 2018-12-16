Watch the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross Nationals live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 Watch the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships live on Cyclingnews (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 5 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was starting to open up a lead by the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Katie Keough after her win (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 5 of 5 Curtis White, Gage Hecht and Jeremy Powers on the Ruts 'n' Guts podium (Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)

On Sunday, December 16, Katie Compton will be trying for a record 15th consecutive national championship title, while Stephen Hyde aims to repeat as national champion for the third year in a row. There will be plenty of action throughout the day with five UCI categories of racing.

You can watch the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships Live from Louisville, Kentucky, on Cyclingnews Sunday, December 16. Racing begins at 8:30 a.m. with the junior men (17-18), then U23 women (17-22), U23 men (19-22), elite women and elite men.

Sunday schedule

8:30 am - Junior Men

9:30 am - U23 Women

11:00 am - U23 Men

12:45 pm - Elite Women

2:30 pm - Elite Men

*All times Eastern

