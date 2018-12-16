Trending

Watch the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross Nationals live on Cyclingnews

Catch the Juniors, U23s and Elites on Sunday, December 16

(Image credit: USA Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)

On Sunday, December 16, Katie Compton will be trying for a record 15th consecutive national championship title, while Stephen Hyde aims to repeat as national champion for the third year in a row. There will be plenty of action throughout the day with five UCI categories of racing.

You can watch the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships Live from Louisville, Kentucky, on Cyclingnews Sunday, December 16. Racing begins at 8:30 a.m. with the junior men (17-18), then U23 women (17-22), U23 men (19-22), elite women and elite men.

Sunday schedule

8:30 am - Junior Men
9:30 am - U23 Women
11:00 am - U23 Men
12:45 pm - Elite Women
2:30 pm - Elite Men
*All times Eastern
 