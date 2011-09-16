Washington DC's CapCrit cancelled

Image 1 of 2 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) holds onto the overall lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Kacey Manderfield and Erica Allar on the podium. (Image credit: Todd Leister)

A late position in the calendar has spelled the end of the Capital Criterium (CapCrit) in Washington, DC, a race which served as the finale for the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar and USA CRITS series.

Organisers announced earlier this week that the race, scheduled for October 2, will not take place due to problems attracting a top field to the nation's capital.

"The October date of the CapCrit presented difficulties for teams and riders (both men and women), as they face fatigue and injuries from an already long race season and/or depleted budgets and travel monies at the race year’s end," the statement said.

"In addition, overlap and conflicts have surfaced for riders competing in multiple disciplines, such as the Elite Track Nationals, which are being held in LA during this time, and the cyclocross season, which will be in full swing by October 2nd.

"While the decision was especially difficult given that the CapCrit was positioned as the men’s and women’s finals for the 2011 USA CRITS Series, the final race of USAC’s 2011 NRC, and the finals of the 2011 US Handcycling Series, it was made with the best interest of spectators, the local community, the event’s numerous partners and sponsors, and, of course, the riders, in mind. We also did so knowing that, because of the substantial amount of financial, human, and city resources needed to secure and close a course in the heart of Washington, D.C., full fields of competitors are required to ensure the long-term success of the event."

The NRC will now conclude with this weekend's Univest Grand Prix, but there are not sufficient points available to unseat series leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com), who has a 130-point lead over Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare). The maximum available is 120 points.

Keough will need to fend off Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), who is lurking in third at a 46-point deficit, while Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) is in fourth, 70 points behind Keough.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) secured the women's individual standings while helping Colavita-Forno d'Asolo secure the women's team standings.

Keough's younger brother Luke is currently leading the USA CRITS series, which will now conclude in Boston at the TD Bank Mayor's cup on September 25. Second-placed Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes) and third-placed Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) will also be on hand to contest the series finale.

Because women's leader Erica Allar (RideClean) will be at track nationals, the organisers decided to make the USA CRITS women's series results final after the Chris Thater Memorial.

Allar won the series over Kacey Manderfield and Laura Van Gilder.