Cliff-Ryan climbs NRC standings with Chris Thater win

Image 1 of 2 The Elite women on the podium (L-R); Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Erica Allar (RideCleanpbPatentit.com) (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com) Image 2 of 2 2011 Presbyterian Crit Women's Podium (L-R) Laura Van Gilder, Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Erica Allar. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Theresa Cliff-Ryan's win in the Chris Thater Memorial criterium pushed her up the rankings of the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar into third overall behind leader Janel Holcomb and Leah Kirchman. That put three Colavita-Forno d'Asolo teammates in the top three, with Erinne Willock (Tibco/Top the Top) dropped to fourth

Cliff-Ryan's victory in the fast-paced race came before Hurricane Irene's effects blew into Binghamton, New York. Despite an early breakaway from Rachel Warner (Missing Link), the race came down to a bunch sprint and Cliff-Ryan, winner of the Grand Cycling Classic, Presbyterian Hospital Criterium and Tour of Somerville, easily beat Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) and Erica Allar (RideClean) in the dash to the line.

The victory also gave the Colavita-Forno d'Asolo squad an unassailable lead in the teams classification.

The men's rankings remained unchanged as the race was cancelled because of worsening conditions created by Hurricane Irene's outer bands. Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist) leads by a large margin over Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare) in the individual rankings, while Bissell is at the top of the team standings.

NRC standings



Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 822 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling) 692 3 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 646 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Team Fly V) 622 5 Frank Pipp (Bissell Professional Cycling) 460

Men's Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 2413 pts 2 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling 2237 3 Jamis-Sutter Home 1979 4 Team Exergy 1338 5 Realcyclist.com 1143

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d’Asolo) 822 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) 587 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) 559 3 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO-To the Top) 543 4 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) 536