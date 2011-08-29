Trending

Cliff-Ryan climbs NRC standings with Chris Thater win

Men's race falls victim to Hurricane Irene

Image 1 of 2

The Elite women on the podium (L-R); Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Erica Allar (RideCleanpbPatentit.com)

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 2 of 2

2011 Presbyterian Crit Women's Podium (L-R) Laura Van Gilder, Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Erica Allar.

(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Theresa Cliff-Ryan's win in the Chris Thater Memorial criterium pushed her up the rankings of the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar into third overall behind leader Janel Holcomb and Leah Kirchman. That put three Colavita-Forno d'Asolo teammates in the top three, with Erinne Willock (Tibco/Top the Top) dropped to fourth

Cliff-Ryan's victory in the fast-paced race came before Hurricane Irene's effects blew into Binghamton, New York. Despite an early breakaway from Rachel Warner (Missing Link), the race came down to a bunch sprint and Cliff-Ryan, winner of the Grand Cycling Classic, Presbyterian Hospital Criterium and Tour of Somerville, easily beat Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) and Erica Allar (RideClean) in the dash to the line.

The victory also gave the Colavita-Forno d'Asolo squad an unassailable lead in the teams classification.

The men's rankings remained unchanged as the race was cancelled because of worsening conditions created by Hurricane Irene's outer bands. Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist) leads by a large margin over Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare) in the individual rankings, while Bissell is at the top of the team standings.

NRC standings
 

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)822pts
2Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling)692
3Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)646
4Jonathan Cantwell (Team Fly V)622
5Frank Pipp (Bissell Professional Cycling)460

Men's Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling2413pts
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling2237
3Jamis-Sutter Home1979
4Team Exergy1338
5Realcyclist.com1143

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d’Asolo)822pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo)587
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo)559
3Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO-To the Top)543
4Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)536

Women's Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita-Forno d'Asolo3767pts
2Team TIBCO-To the Top2723
3HTC-Highroad Women1260
4Diadora Pasta Zara531
5Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing461